Neovasc renews German NUB status 1 designation for Neovasc Reducer
Jan. 30, 2019 9:27 AM ETNeovasc Inc. (NVCN)NVCNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) announces that the "Institut für das Entgeltsystem im Krankenhaus" (InEk), the German Institute for the Hospital Remuneration System, has awarded its Neovasc Reducer, a CE-Marked medical device for the treatment of refractory angina, NUB status 1 designation again for 2019.
- New examination and treatment methods (NUBs) comprise of novel and innovative medicines, medical products and procedures which can be applied by the hospital, before they can be settled via flat rates or additional charges.
- The NUB process opens the path for negotiations between hospitals and health insurances on the reimbursement of new medical treatments in the German system.
- Shares are down 8% premarket.