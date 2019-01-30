Medtronic up 1% premarket on superDimension data

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is up 1% premarket on the heels of just-published data in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology demonstrating the effectiveness of its superDimension navigation system as an aid in lung cancer diagnosis.

12-month results from a study called NAVIGATE showed that 65% of diagnosed patients had early-stage (Stage I or II) cancer, significantly improving their long-term prospects.

The company says its latest generation of electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy (ENB), the superDimension Navigation System Version 7.2 with Fluoroscopic Navigation Technology, uses advanced software to enhance the visibility of lung lesions in real time, improving diagnostic accuracy.