Synchrony +1.0% after BofAML turns bull

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) rises 1.0% in premarket trading after Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Kenneth Bruce upgrades the stock to buy from neutral, as recent favorable announcements remove some potential threats to the stock.

Sees shares re-rating higher, helped by renewal of Sam's Club pact, sale of Walmart portfolio to Capital One, and Walmart's dismissing its lawsuit against Synchrony.

Says strong fundamental outlook remains discounted.

Boosts price target to $37 from $30.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

