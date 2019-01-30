Meet the new global online retail ETF

Amplify ETFs announces the launch of the Amplify International Online Retail ETF (XBUY).

The firm says the index-based ETF seeks exposure to international companies expected to benefit from the increased adoption of e-commerce around the world.

The top holdings of the fund right from the start include Asos (OTCPK:ASOMF), Cash & Other, Just Eat (OTCPK:JSTTY, OTC:JSTLF), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), Ocado Group (OTCPK:OCDGF, OTC:OCDDY), Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), Webjet (OTCPK:WEBJF), Boohoo Group (OTCPK:BHOOY, OTC:BHHOF), Kogan.com (OTC:KGGNF), Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF), Farftech (NYSE:FTCH), Ctrip.com (NASDAQ:CTRP) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).