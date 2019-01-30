Sirius XM +2.2% after record revenues, reaffirmed guidance

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is up 2.2% after edging revenue expectations this morning with a record figure and reaffirming fiscal-year guidance.

Profits were sharply higher, with net income swinging to a gain of $251M from a year-ago loss of $37M.

EBITDA was up 6% to $576M.

The company added 346,000 net subscribers to crest the 34M-subscriber mark. Net new self-pay subscriber additions came to 414,000 to reach 28.9M.

Meanwhile, self-pay churn for 2018 ended up at 1.7%, its lowest full-year churn since 2007.

For 2019, it's reiterated guidance for self-pay net adds "approaching 1M," total revenue of about $6.1B (vs. consensus for $6.08B), EBITDA of $2.3B and free cash flow of about $1.6B. That guidance doesn't give effect to the acquisition of Pandora.

