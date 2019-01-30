Littelfuse down 3% post Q4 earnings miss

Jan. 30, 2019 9:59 AM ETLittelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)LFUSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Littelfuse (LFUS -3.7%) Q4 net sales increased by 32% Y/Y to $402.28M, with Electronics sales +62.1%; Automotive sales -2.7% and Industrial sales -2.6%.
  • Q4 Gross margin declined by 317 bps to 38.4%; operating margin declined by 382 bps to 12.8%; Adj. operating margin declined 230 bps to 15.1%.
  • Segment operating margins: Electronics 18.1% down by 240 bps; Automotive 8.9% down by 410 bps; and Industrial 12.3% down by 470 bps.
  • Adj. EBITDA increased by 21.6% Y/Y to $84.3M and margin declined by 170 bps to 21%.
  • Cash flow from operations was $79.7M and free cash flow was $60.9M.
  • Company repurchased ~392k and 67k shares of common stock, during Q4 and January 2019.
  • 1Q19 Guidance: Net sales $404-$416M; Adj. EPS $1.86-$2; and Adj. effective tax rate 19%-21%.
  • Previously: Littelfuse misses by $0.13, misses on revenue (Jan. 30)
  • Previously: Littelfuse declares $0.43 dividend (Jan. 30)
