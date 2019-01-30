Aradigm advancing European marketing application for Apulmiq

Aradigm (OTC:ARDM) has submitted its responses to the EMA's Day 120 questions related to its marketing application seeking approval for Apulmiq (ciprofloxacin for inhalation) for the treatment of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. The regulatory clock will now restart. It expects to receive the Day 180 List of Outstanding Issues in late March, followed by an opinion from the advisory group CHMP after it submits its responses.

It met with the FDA last week on its planned U.S. filing.