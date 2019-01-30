Dow surges at the open, bolstered by Apple and Boeing earnings
Jan. 30, 2019 9:55 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Stocks open with solid gains, helped by positive reactions to earnings reports from Apple and Boeing; Dow +0.9%, Nasdaq +0.8%, S&P +0.5%.
- Investors today will await developments from the Fed, which is expected to keep the Fed funds rate unchanged when it releases its policy update at 2 p.m. ET, followed by Chairman Powell's news conference.
- "The market today will love color on when QT will end. On the other hand, the market will not like anything that refers to 'we’ll wait and see' while $50B rolls off each month until then," says Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.
- European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +1.6% and France's CAC +0.7% but Germany's DAX -0.2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.7%.
- In the U.S., Apple +4.3% after reporting quarterly results that were better than feared, even while offering revenue guidance that was towards the low end of expectations, while Boeing +5.2% after topping earnings estimates and issuing upside FY 2019 earnings guidance.
- Also, McDonald's +2.5% after beating earnings estimates and reporting in-line revenues.
- U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, pushing the two-year yield up a basis point to 2.58% and the 10-year yield 2 bps higher at 2.73%; the U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 95.95.
- WTI crude oil +1.2% to $53.98/bbl, continuing gains since the U.S. announced sanctions on Venezuela.
- Also still ahead: pending homes sales for December