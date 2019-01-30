Franklin Resources -6.2% as volatility, outflow dent Q1 results

Franklin Resources slumps 6.2% after fiscal Q1 results suffered from market volatility and net outflows.

Q4 ended with $649.9B assets under management, down 9% from Q3 on net outflows of $7.3B and net market change, distributions, and other reduced AUM by $59.9B.

Q4 EPS of 54 cents falls short of consensus estimate of 65 cents.

Mark-to-market of the company’s investment portfolio led to non-operating losses that contributed to the decline in net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2018.

Q4 operating income of $411.5M slid from $478.7M in Q4 2018 and $581.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Also announces acquisition of Benefit Street Partners LLC, an alternative credit manager, is expected to close on Feb. 1.

Previously: Franklin Resources misses by $0.11, misses on revenue (Jan. 30)