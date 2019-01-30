National Instruments down ~8% post Q4 earnings

Jan. 30, 2019 10:10 AM ETNational Instruments Corporation (NATI)NATIBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • National Instruments (NATI -7.7%) reports Q4 sales of $360M, +3% Y/Y, however the revenues were at the lower end of guidance due to unexpected weakness in China.
  • Gross margin remains flat Y/Y at 76%, operating margin declines ~80bps to 17.2%; EBITDA margin compresses ~60bps to 21.8%.
  • The company closed the quarter with $531M in cash and short-term investments with $275M.
  • The company expects Q1 FY19 revenue to be ~$305M - $335M vs. consensus estimate of $339.4M; adj. EPS anticipated to be ~$0.23 - $0.37 as compared to consensus of $0.34
  • Previously: National Instruments beats by $0.09, misses on revenue (Jan. 29)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.