National Instruments down ~8% post Q4 earnings
Jan. 30, 2019 10:10 AM ETNational Instruments Corporation (NATI)NATIBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- National Instruments (NATI -7.7%) reports Q4 sales of $360M, +3% Y/Y, however the revenues were at the lower end of guidance due to unexpected weakness in China.
- Gross margin remains flat Y/Y at 76%, operating margin declines ~80bps to 17.2%; EBITDA margin compresses ~60bps to 21.8%.
- The company closed the quarter with $531M in cash and short-term investments with $275M.
- The company expects Q1 FY19 revenue to be ~$305M - $335M vs. consensus estimate of $339.4M; adj. EPS anticipated to be ~$0.23 - $0.37 as compared to consensus of $0.34
