Barclays (BCS -0.1% ) gets permission to transfer some assets to its Ireland subsidiary in a plan designed to "deal with the consequences" of a no-deal Brexit, Bloomberg First Word reports, citing a London court ruling.

The judge approved part of Barclays's plan to transfer business from Barclays Capital Securities to its Ireland unit.

The bank says it couldn't wait any longer to make the changes due to uncertainty over a potential no-deal Brexit.

Previously: Pound slips after Parliament backs reopening Brexit negotiations (Jan. 29)