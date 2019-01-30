Foxconn reconsiders LCD panels in Wisconsin
Jan. 30, 2019 10:13 AM ETHon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (HNHAF)HNHAF, HNHPDBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Foxconn/Hon Hai (OTCPK:HNHAF, OTCPK:HNHPD) might not make LCD panels in Wisconsin at its $10B campus, according to comments from Louis Woo, special assistant to CEO Terry Gou.
- The company says it plans to hire mostly engineers and R&D rather than the originally planned manufacturing workforce.
- The 20M square foot campus was first introduced at the White House in 2017. Foxconn received $4B in controversial local and state incentives for the project.
- Plans to build large-screen LCDs at the facility were changed to smaller screens. And now Foxconn might scale back or cancel those plans due to the high cost of labor and advance TV manufacturing in the United States.
- The company says the facility will instead become a "technology hub" for research and some packaging and assembly.
- Foxconn says that roughly three-quarters of the full 13K jobs promised for Wisconsin will be for engineers and other highly-skilled workers.