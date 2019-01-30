T-Mobile, Sprint plan 5,600 jobs via new customer centers

T-Mobile (TMUS -0.3% ) and Sprint (S -0.5% ) say that after their merger closes, the combined company will build five new customer experience centers around the U.S.

Each of those centers promises an average 1,000 new jobs, the companies say.

Overland Park, Kansas, will be the first of the five new locations -- an addition to the existing Sprint campus, previously announced as T-Mobile's secondary headquarters.

Also included in the plans will be expanding two existing T-Mobile centers. All told, the efforts are planned to create up to 5,600 additional customer care jobs by 2021.

