C.H. Robinson slips after mixed quarter

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is down 1.0% after posting a mixed Q4 report.

The company saw a double-digit drop in revenue for the Robinson Fresh segment due in part to lower demand from food-service customers, while global forwarding revenue (+15% Y/Y) and North America surface transportation revenue (+6.0% Y/Y) held up.

"As we turn to 2019, we are remain focused on top-line growth and operating margin expansion and believe our continued investments in technology will help enable us to achieve these objectives," states CEO John Wiehoff in his look ahead.