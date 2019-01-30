C.H. Robinson slips after mixed quarter

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is down 1.0% after posting a mixed Q4 report.
The company saw a double-digit drop in revenue for the Robinson Fresh segment due in part to lower demand from food-service customers, while global forwarding revenue (+15% Y/Y) and North America surface transportation revenue (+6.0% Y/Y) held up.
"As we turn to 2019, we are remain focused on top-line growth and operating margin expansion and believe our continued investments in technology will help enable us to achieve these objectives," states CEO John Wiehoff in his look ahead.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox