Mercury Systems shares rise ~12% post Q2 performance beat; raises FY19 outlook

Jan. 30, 2019 10:37 AM ETMercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)MRCYBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Mercury Systems rise (MRCY +11.9%) as the company reports record Q2 revenue increase of 35% Y/Y to ~$160M, with organic growth of 11%.
  • Total bookings were $173.2M, yielding a book-to-bill ratio of 1.09; total backlog stood at $522M.
  • In January 2019, the company acquired GECO Avionics, provider of safety-critical avionics and mission computing solutions, for $36.5M
  • Gross margin declines ~135bps to 44.6%; while operating margin is up ~325bps to 12.5%.
  • Amid strong 1H 2019 performance, the company raises FY19 guidance and expects sales of $631M-$646M up from prior guidance of $607M-$625M; expects EPS of ~$1.72-1.80 up from $1.65-1.79.
  • Expects Q3 FY2019 EPS of ~$0.43-0.46 and revenues of $162.7M-$167.7M.
  • Previously: Mercury Systems beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Jan. 29)
