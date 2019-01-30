T. Rowe Price -5.6% as market decline hurts Q4 fee rate, AUM

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) sinks 5.6% after adjusted EPS of $1.54 misses consensus estimate of $1.60 in a quarter that saw market depreciation and losses of $110.8B and net client outflows of $8.4B.

Q4 ended with assets under management of $962.3B, down 11% during the quarter.

Q4 adjusted operating expenses of $794.7M rose 4.7% Y/Y.

Q4 net investment advisory revenue from U.S. mutual funds were $817.9M, virtually flat Y/Y; from subadvised and separate accounts were $365.8M, up 8.2% Y/Y.

Q4 effective fee rate of 46.4 basis points slipped from 46.7 bps in Q3 and 47.1 bps in Q4 2017; decline is due to clients transfers to lower fee vehicles or share classes and a shift in asset mix toward lower fee products as a result of the sharp market decline in the quarter.

