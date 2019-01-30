Helmerich & Payne to cut 2019 capex by more than 20%
Jan. 30, 2019 10:56 AM ETHelmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)HPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Helmerich & Payne (HP +0.4%) edges higher after posting better than expected FQ1 earnings and revenues, which rose 31% Y/Y to $740M driven by increases in quarterly revenue days and average rig revenue per day.
- HP says demand for super-spec rigs during the current quarter has softened largely due to oil price uncertainty and customer plans to spend within cash flow.
- "This recent lack of clear direction in crude prices is injecting an amount of uncertainty into some of our customers' drilling plans for 2019," HP says, prompting it to cut planned full-year capex by more than 20%, or ~$150M, from its initial budget to $500M-$530M.