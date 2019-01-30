General Dynamics -5% after issuing downbeat guidance

General Dynamics (GD -5.2% ) plunges, reversing pre-market gains, after providing below consensus guidance during its earnings conference call.

GD said it expects FY 2019 EPS of $11.60-$11.70, below analyst consensus estimate of $11.98, and revenue of $38.5B, below expectations of $39.2B.

Within its business segments, GD anticipates 2019 aerospace revenue of $9.7B, above the $9.3B consensus, but says its margin rate would come in below 2018, while information technology revenue would be "consistent" with 2018's $8.3B, well below $9.3B consensus.

Lockheed Martin yesterday reported earnings in line with estimates but gave weak 2019 forecasts.