Novartis expects to launch at least 10 blockbusters by 2020
Jan. 30, 2019 11:33 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)NVSBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor2 Comments
- During its Q4 earnings call this morning, Novartis (NVS -1.1%) discussed its growth plans (Slide #25). Highlights:
- In-market growth drivers will be led by 15 blockbusters (annual sales of at least $1B), including predictable names such as Cosentyx, Entresto and Promacta. The company is also counting on aggressive sales ramps from breast cancer med Kisqali (Q4 sales: $60M), radiotherapy Lutathera (Q4 sales: $81M), CAR-T Kymriah (Q4 sales: $28M) and biosimilars.
- It expects to launch at least 10 blockbusters by 2020, including Zolgensma, Mayzent, RTH258, Aimovig, OMB157, BYL719, SEG101 and biosimilars.
- Near-term encroachment from generic competition will affect Exjade, Afinitor and Gilenya.