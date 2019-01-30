Argus sees clear skies for United Continental

Argus launches coverage on United Continental (UAL +0.9% ) with a Buy rating.

Analyst John Staszal: "UAL posted strong 4Q18 revenue and earnings, and continues to improve its operating efficiency with help from strong cost controls and a new revenue management system. We also expect the company to benefit from relatively low fuel prices and still solid flight demand in the U.S., as well as from management's efforts to improve margins at its airport hubs. Our long-term rating is also BUY as UAL has demonstrated an ability to recapture higher fuel costs through fare increases and other cost-cutting."

The firm assigns a price target of $101 to UAL vs. the 52-week trading range of $60.44 to $97.85.