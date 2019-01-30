Magellan Midstream extends open season on proposed Voyager pipeline
Jan. 30, 2019 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)
- Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP +0.3%) and Navigator Energy Services say they will extend the open season to book commitments from shippers for the proposed Voyager pipeline to transport crude oil and condensate from Cushing, Okla., to refineries and export terminals in Houston.
- The proposed 500-mile pipeline initially would move at least 300K bbl/day of crude oil and condensate per day from MMP's terminal in Cushing to the company's terminal in East Houston, with the ability to expand further if needed.
- Subject to sufficient customer commitments and all necessary permits and approvals, the companies expect Voyager to be operational in late 2020.