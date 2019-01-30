Santander Consumer USA -1.3% after Q4 miss
- Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) slides 1.3% after Q4 EPS of 29 cents misses consensus estimate of 37 cents.
- Q4 EPS compares with adjusted EPS of 27 cents in Q4 2017.
- Q4 net finance and other interest income of $1.14B increases from $1.05B a year ago.
- Q4 net interest margin of 10.2% compares with 10.5% a year ago.
- Q4 net investment losses were $146M vs. $138M loss in year-ago period; current quarter losses primarily from held for sale accounting for SC's personal lending portfolio.
- Q4 total auto originations of $6.9B, up 59% Y/Y.
- Chrysler Capital loan originations of $2.5B rose 63% Y/Y
- Chrysler Capital lease originations of $2.1B increased 64%
- Core retail auto originations rose 51% to $2.2B.
- 59+ day delinquency ratio fell to 6.0% vs. 6.3% a year ago.
- Q4 net charge-off ratio of 10.6% vs. 10.3% a year ago.
