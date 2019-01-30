Santander Consumer USA -1.3% after Q4 miss

Jan. 30, 2019 11:44 AM ETSantander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC)SCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SCslides 1.3% after Q4 EPS of 29 cents misses consensus estimate of 37 cents.
  • Q4 EPS compares with adjusted EPS of 27 cents in Q4 2017.
  • Q4 net finance and other interest income of $1.14B increases from $1.05B a year ago.
  • Q4 net interest margin of 10.2% compares with 10.5% a year ago.
  • Q4 net investment losses were $146M vs. $138M loss in year-ago period; current quarter losses primarily from held for sale accounting for SC's personal lending portfolio.
  • Q4 total auto originations of $6.9B, up 59% Y/Y.
  1. Chrysler Capital loan originations of $2.5B rose 63% Y/Y
  2. Chrysler Capital lease originations of $2.1B increased 64%
  3. Core retail auto originations rose 51% to $2.2B.
