Fox Business: MLB still key player in Fox RSN bidding

|By:, SA News Editor

Major League Baseball is taking part in the bidding for the Fox regional sports networks, Charlie Gasparino says, as the second round of an auction for the nets comes to a close.

That means MLB would remain a player in an auction that used to have a lot of rumored participants, but largely seems to have shrunk to Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -2.2%) and Apollo Global Management (APO -0.6%).

Reports in November had MLB jumping into the sale, when the ring of suitors looked considerably more crowded, including companies like Amazon.com, Tegna, and Blackstone.

Disney (DIS -1%) must divest the 22 RSNs as part of its $71B-plus deal to acquire the media assets of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -0.2%, FOXA -0.2%).

Guggenheim had previously valued the non-YES RSNs at about $860M each on average, while YES might be worth more than $4B by itself.

