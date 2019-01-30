Exxon, Plains to move ahead with 1M bbl/day Texas crude pipeline

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.8% ), Plains All American (PAA +0.5% ) and Lotus Midstream say they have formed a joint venture to build the Wink to Webster pipeline, connecting the Permian Basin in west Texas to the Texas Gulf Coast.

PAA will lead project construction and already has initiated pre-construction activities on the new common carrier pipeline system that will carry more than 1M bbl/day of crude oil and condensate.

The companies say the project is underpinned by a significant volume of long-term commitments and is targeted to begin operations in H1 2021.