Check Point reports Q4 beats, mixed guidance

  • Check Point Software (CHKP +0.2%) reports Q4 beats with revenue up 4% Y/Y. Q1 guidance has downside EPS of $1.28 to $1.34 (consensus: $1.37) and in-line revenue of $460M to $480M (consensus: $470.84).
  • In-line FY19 guidance has revenue of $1.94B to $2.04B (consensus: $1.99B) and EPS of $5.85 to $6.25 (consensus: $6.06).
  • Revenue breakdown: Products and licenses, $160.6M (consensus: $155.3M); Security subscriptions, $146.6M (consensus: $144.7M); Updates and maintenance, $218.3M (consensus: $216.9M).
  • Press release
  • Previously: Check Point Software Technologies beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Jan. 30)
