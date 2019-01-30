Check Point reports Q4 beats, mixed guidance
Jan. 30, 2019 12:03 PM ETCheck Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)CHKPBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Check Point Software (CHKP +0.2%) reports Q4 beats with revenue up 4% Y/Y. Q1 guidance has downside EPS of $1.28 to $1.34 (consensus: $1.37) and in-line revenue of $460M to $480M (consensus: $470.84).
- In-line FY19 guidance has revenue of $1.94B to $2.04B (consensus: $1.99B) and EPS of $5.85 to $6.25 (consensus: $6.06).
- Revenue breakdown: Products and licenses, $160.6M (consensus: $155.3M); Security subscriptions, $146.6M (consensus: $144.7M); Updates and maintenance, $218.3M (consensus: $216.9M).
