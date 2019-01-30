Enterprise Products Partners Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+38.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.44B (+12.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EPD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.