Valero proposal stymies Port Arthur refinery talks - Reuters

A company proposal to change who would assign daily work has slowed negotiations for a new contract at Valero Energy's (VLO +1.7% ) Port Arthur, Tex., refinery, Reuters reports.

VLO has proposed that the new contract allow salaried supervisors to assign daily jobs, taking authority away from head operators, but the proposed change could undermine union seniority and operational safety as the assignments may not go to those best qualified to do the inside and outside operator jobs, according to the report.

The negotiations underway between VLO and the United Steelworkers local are intended to produce a local deal that will be paired with the national agreement being hammered out by the USW and Shell Oil, which is representing U.S. refinery and oil companies.