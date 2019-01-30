Cypress Semiconductor Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY)
- Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+17.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $598.87M (+0.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.