Cypress Semiconductor Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

  • Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+17.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $598.87M (+0.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
