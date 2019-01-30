PerkinElmer Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (+19.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $746.85M (+16.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PKI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.