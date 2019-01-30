Fortune Brands Home & Security Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETFortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS)FBHSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.47B (+6.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FBHS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.