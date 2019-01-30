SkyWest Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETSkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)SKYWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $791.92M (-0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SKYW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.