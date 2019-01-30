Esterline Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+38.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $485.91M (+0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ESL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.