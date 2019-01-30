Matthews Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETMatthews International Corporation (MATW)MATWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Matthews (NASDAQ:MATW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-10.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $376.64M (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MATW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.