Amgen on hunt for acquisitions to drive growth

During its Q4 earnings call, Amgen (AMGN -5.2%) chief Bob Bradway said his company is maintaining its attention on potential acquisitions, large and small, that represent reasonable valuations for expected growth, adding that the organization has the resources to make things happen.
The company is facing biosimilar encroachment on Neulasta and generic in-roads on Sensipar. Both accounted for 26% of Amgen's Q4 revenues.
Bernstein's Ronny Gal says Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN -0.2%) is worth a look considering its relatively reasonable valuation and good product line fit led by Soliris (eculizumab).
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox