Amgen on hunt for acquisitions to drive growth

During its Q4 earnings call, Amgen (AMGN -5.2% ) chief Bob Bradway said his company is maintaining its attention on potential acquisitions, large and small, that represent reasonable valuations for expected growth, adding that the organization has the resources to make things happen.

The company is facing biosimilar encroachment on Neulasta and generic in-roads on Sensipar. Both accounted for 26% of Amgen's Q4 revenues.