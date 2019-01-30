United Parcel Service Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETUnited Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)UPSBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor11 Comments
- United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.90 (+13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.97B (+6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UPS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.