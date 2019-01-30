Valero Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (-7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24.66B (-6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VLO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.