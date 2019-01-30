Hershey Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETThe Hershey Company (HSY)HSYBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 (+23.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2B (+3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HSY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.