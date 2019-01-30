Chevron sells majority stake in Brazil's Frade field

Chevron (CVX +0.4% ) agrees to sell its 51.7% operating stake in Brazil's deepwater Frade field to PetroRio for an undisclosed sum.

CVX and its partners, including Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), which owns a 30% stake in Frade, have spent ~$3B in developing the field.

Frade started production in 2009 and reached peak output of 79K bbl/day in 2011 before a spill halted further exploration; the field will be operational only until 2025.

The transaction also includes CVX's 50% operated interest in the deepwater CE-M715 Block in the Ceara Basin offshore Brazil.