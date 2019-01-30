General Electric Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-18.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $32.23B (+2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.

