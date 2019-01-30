Altria Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Altria (NYSE:MO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.81B (+2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.

