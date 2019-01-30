Apollo Global Management Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)APOBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.74 (-160.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is -$115.51M (-113.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.