Celgene Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.32 (+16.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.99B (+14.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CELG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.

