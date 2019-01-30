Sherwin Williams Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETThe Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)SHWBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.63 (+14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.07B (+2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SHW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.