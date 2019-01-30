Tractor Supply Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+19.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.1B (+7.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TSCO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.