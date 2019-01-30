Comcast unifying linear, digital ad systems

FreeWheel and NBCUniversal are connecting their ad delivery systems, meaning that the Comcast (CMCSA -1.5% ) companies will have a unified approach to advertising decisioning.

The first stage is complete in the initiative to extend FreeWheel's decisioning capabilities to the company's traditional television ad inventory.

That will help NBCU optimize linear TV scheduling in coordination with its trafficking system.

The two will roll out the capability across channels throughout the year. The next stage involves in-flight optimization of campaigns across linear and digital; optimizing between direct-sold and programmatic channels; and enabling household addressability.