ConocoPhillips Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+122.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10B (+14.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, COP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.