DowDuPont Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.93B (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DWDP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.