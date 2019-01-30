Edwards Lifesciences Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (+24.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $976.32M (+9.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.