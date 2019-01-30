Eastman Chemical Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.61 (-0.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.37B (+0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EMN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.