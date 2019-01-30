Deckers Outdoor Q3 2018 Earnings Preview

Deckers Outdoor (NASDAQ:DECK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.29 (+6.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $822.86M (+1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DECK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.